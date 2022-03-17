Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266,983 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

