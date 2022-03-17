Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.39. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.