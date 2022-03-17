Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.39. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.