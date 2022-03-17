Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 102,319 shares.The stock last traded at $21.73 and had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

