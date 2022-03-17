Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 310,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 319,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:BLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

