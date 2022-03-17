Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 14,446 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Cryoport worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cryoport by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cryoport by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

