Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Fate Therapeutics worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,764 shares of company stock worth $5,767,688 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.