Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Coty worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 38.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,989 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

COTY stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

