Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,504 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Proto Labs worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 70.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 269.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 330.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $132.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

