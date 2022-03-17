Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Denali Therapeutics worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 197.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $909,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $52,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

