Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,468 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Terminix Global worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 417.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter.

TMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

