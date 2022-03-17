Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,645 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of News worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in News by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.