Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Sonic Automotive worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

