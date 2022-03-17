Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of frontdoor worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in frontdoor by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in frontdoor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in frontdoor by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 197,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in frontdoor by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

