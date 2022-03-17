Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BSVN stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $228.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,894 shares of company stock worth $2,610,509. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $5,228,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank7 by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

