Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.60.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

