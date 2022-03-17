Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($31.73) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.21) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($26.50) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($30.88) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,466 ($32.07).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 1,922.40 ($25.00) on Thursday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.05). The company has a market cap of £146.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.53), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,040,312.09).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

