Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 16,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,697,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,073,184. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

