Barrington Research Weighs in on Townsquare Media, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Townsquare Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 44.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

