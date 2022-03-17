Basid Coin Reaches Market Cap of $5.57 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (BASID) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $928,288.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00105178 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

