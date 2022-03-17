Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,003,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

