Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €123.00 ($135.16) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.33 ($115.75).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €78.40 ($86.15) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

