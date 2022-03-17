BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BBQ stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
