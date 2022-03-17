Beacon (BECN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,590.00

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $699,126.95 and approximately $13,590.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

