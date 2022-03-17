Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.03. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 471,757 shares.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a market cap of C$130.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57.

In related news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,327,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,633,310.85.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

