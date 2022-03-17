BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,544,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,731,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,153,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,714,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,125,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $474.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

