BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.98

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.98 and traded as low as C$7.33. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 48,628 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$819.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

