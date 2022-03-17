Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

