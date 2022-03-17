Bennett Selby Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

