Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,635 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $677.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $667.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.28. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

