Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 9,340 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 28,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.74. 5,634,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749,420. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

