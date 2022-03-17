Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.22 Million in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 282,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 5,974,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

