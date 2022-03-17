Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.55 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,680 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,273,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

