Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.59 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.66. 8,551,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,217,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

