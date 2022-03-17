Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $4.94 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Constellation Brands comprises 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

STZ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.77. 585,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

