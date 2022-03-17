Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000. Corning makes up about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 4,099,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,355. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.