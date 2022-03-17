Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $164,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,603 shares of company stock worth $48,421,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 303,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $190.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

