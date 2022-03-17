Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €26.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.69% from the stock’s current price.

AIXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($25.82) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.61 ($25.95).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA stock traded up €1.29 ($1.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €19.60 ($21.53). 905,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.84. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €14.82 ($16.29) and a 12 month high of €26.60 ($29.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.