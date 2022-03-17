Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €83.40 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €83.40 ($91.65) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.62 ($72.11).

Shares of FME stock traded up €1.76 ($1.93) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €60.70 ($66.70). 812,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($78.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

