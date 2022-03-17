Berenberg Bank Cuts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,060

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.15) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.61) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.42) to GBX 2,590 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,191.38 ($28.50).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,622 ($21.09) on Wednesday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,617.12. The company has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($31,833.55).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

