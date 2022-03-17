Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 148.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. Analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,793,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

