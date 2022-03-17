Berenberg Bank Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €83.40

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

FMS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 17,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4,271.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 163,837,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 160,089,385 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,021,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,080,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,044,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

