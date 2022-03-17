Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.92. 203,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

