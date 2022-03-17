Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

