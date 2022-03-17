Bifrost (BFC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the dollar. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bifrost Profile

BFC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

