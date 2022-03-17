Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BIG opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,752,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

