BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.23 Million

Brokerages expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to announce $42.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.46 million and the highest is $44.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $154.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.56 million to $156.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $224.02 million, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $257.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigBear.ai.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $39,142,000.

NYSE BBAI opened at $8.45 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

