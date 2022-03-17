Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Biodesix updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BDSX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 180,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,505. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Biodesix alerts:

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts bought 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biodesix by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.