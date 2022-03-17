Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 32,760 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.66.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Biomerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.