Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 32,760 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.66.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
