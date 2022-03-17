BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.82. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 19,179 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures and ThermoStem, which involves the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

