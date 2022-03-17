Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 10% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioxytran (BIXT)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.