Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading 10% Higher

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke, and BXT-252, designed to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

